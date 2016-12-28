Billie Lourd's Scream Queens costars show support after her mother Carrie Fisher's death

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Billie Lourd, the only child of Carrie Fisher, is receiving support from her Scream Queens costars during this difficult time.

Lea Michele expressed her condolences on Twitter and Instagram following news of Fisher’s death on Tuesday morning.

“Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now,” Michele captioned a photo of Lourd, 24, and her late mother. “I love you Billie,” the former Glee star tweeted.

Jamie Lee Curtis also sent Lourd a heartfelt message on social media. “My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. 💔 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:07pm PST

My heart today.. 💔 I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Recurring star John Stamos recalled memories of Lourd lovingly talking about her famous mom. “Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie,” the Fuller House star wrote.

Former Scream Queens cast member Ariana Grande shared a candid throwback photo from the set along with the caption, “I love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.”

Abigail Breslin, Glen Powell, Niecy Nash, and Taylor Lautner also kept Lourd in their thoughts and prayers.

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ⭐ A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She died Tuesday morning at UCLA Medical Center.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” said Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”