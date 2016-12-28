Watch Carrie Fisher's 1978 SNL appearance

Live from a galaxy far, far away, it’s Saturday night!

Back in 1978, with Star Wars mania in full swing, star Carrie Fisher made an appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. Following Fisher’s death on Tuesday at age 60, old footage of the episode has resurfaced online, showing Fisher dressed as Princess Leia for her opening monologue.

“I felt a little awkward coming out here in my Princess Leia costume, because it might seem like I’m exploiting Star Wars,” Fisher says in the video. “But I went along with it because if I came out as myself, who would recognize me.”

Explaining she had some help preparing for the appearance from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fisher tells a lengthy and intentionally obtuse joke about Banthas, R2 units, and Jabba the Hutt. All the while, Obi-Wan — in the form of a disembodied voice and blue light — encourages Fisher to embrace the joke and laughs at its twists and turns.

In addition to the monologue, the footage includes a sketch from the episode, featuring cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Gilda Radner (as well as future senator Al Franken, who was a writer on SNL). In the sequence, Star Wars is reimagined as a 1950s beach romp, with Murray and Radner playing Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, and Aykroyd taking on the part of Vincent Price. The sketch ends with a Fisher wearing a 1950s-style bikini and singing an era-appropriate track about being a “very nice girl” despite the fact that she comes from another world.

Watch the video below.