Following the deaths of Billie Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in quick succession, many of the 24-year-old’s Scream Queens castmates are sharing their support and sadness via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“There are no words,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. “Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please.”

Ariana Grande said, “I love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds.”

“This world isn’t fair,” wrote Abigail Breslin, followed by broken-hearted emoji.

See the tweets below.

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

this world isn't fair — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) December 29, 2016

💔 — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) December 29, 2016

The cast showed their support for Lourd earlier, following Fisher’s death on Tuesday.

“RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I’m lucky to call my best friend,” Breslin wrote. “I’m sure all of you will kindly respect Billie and her family’s privacy during this time.”

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ⭐ A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

In addition to my last post, im sure all of you will kindly respect Billie and her family's privacy during this time❤ — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) December 28, 2016

See more supportive posts here.