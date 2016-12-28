Following the deaths of Billie Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in quick succession, many of the 24-year-old’s Scream Queens castmates are sharing their support and sadness via Twitter on Wednesday evening.
“There are no words,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. “Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please.”
Ariana Grande said, “I love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds.”
“This world isn’t fair,” wrote Abigail Breslin, followed by broken-hearted emoji.
See the tweets below.
The cast showed their support for Lourd earlier, following Fisher’s death on Tuesday.
“RIP Carrie, you were amazing… and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I’m lucky to call my best friend,” Breslin wrote. “I’m sure all of you will kindly respect Billie and her family’s privacy during this time.”
See more supportive posts here.