The Good Wife spinoff will kick off with Trump inauguration

Executive producers Robert and Michelle King wanted their spinoff of The Good Wife to feel as real as possible — even if reality was stranger than fiction.

In this exclusive first look of the opening script page from The Good Fight, the Kings reveal how President-elect Donald Trump’s surprise election victory prompted a last-minute change to the narrative. “Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling,'” the Kings wrote on the script page, which was given exclusively to EW. “Obviously we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

The show will open with Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, watching the inauguration and looking “stunned and shell-shocked.”

“The show tends to be a satire of the liberal mindset,” wrote the Kings. “So it felt funny and awful to play off of Diane’s stunned reaction to the inauguration.”

Production on the spinoff began in October in New York. The drama will also star former Good Wife actors Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn and Sarah Steele as Eli’s daughter Marissa, as well of Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Maia, Diane’s goddaughter. The Good Fight will make its debut on CBS All-Access on Feb. 19 and pick up one year after the events of the final broadcast of the CBS show, which aired May 8.