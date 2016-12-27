20/20 will honor George Michael in a special episode, ABC announced Tuesday.

“George Michael: His Life, His Music” will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, mere days after the late singer’s publicist confirmed he died of heart failure at 53 and was found in his home on Christmas Day.

“Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, the hour-long report features the latest news about Michael’s untimely death, the highs and lows of his decades-long career, new interviews with those closest to the star, and exclusive reporting from ABC Correspondent Chris Connelly,” the network said in a press release.

In addition to interviews with “producers and friends who knew him best,” the special will also include archived interviews Michael gave the network over the years, ABC said.

TONIGHT: The fearless & joyous George Michael. After the outpouring of love this week, what you haven't seen – on a special #ABC2020 10/9c

In the wake of the iconic singer’s death, Michael has been remembered by fans, fellow celebrities, and loved ones, including boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who found Michael at home. “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch,” Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph. “I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”