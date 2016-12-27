Carrie Fisher 'wasn't ready to go,' writes Catastrophe costar Sharon Horgan

Carrie Fisher is being remembered by actress Sharon Horgan, with whom she starred in Channel 4 and Amazon’s British comedy series Catastrophe.

“Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end,” Horgan wrote on Instagram after Fisher’s death at age 60 on Tuesday. “She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I’ve ever met. She certainly wasn’t ready to go. I’m so glad we became pals. I’m so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can’t process yet.”

The heartfelt message was accompanied by an image showing Fisher and Horgan sharing an embrace on the set of the series. Horgan first posted the image on Dec. 20, writing, “Me, General Leia and Kylo Ren’s hand on the set of #catastrophe3.”

The Emmy-nominated series sees Fisher play recurring character Mia, mother to Rob (played by Catastrophe co-creator Rob Delaney). Horgan explained how Fisher was cast in the series during an event at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. “You were giving an award at the Attitude Awards in London and you did this great speech, and Rob and I were in the audience,” said Horgan, according to Vulture. “I turned to Rob, and I went, ‘That’s your awful mother!'”

“I did really want to play an awful person,” Fisher said. “There are not a lot of choices for women past 27. I don’t wait by the phone.”

Fisher reprised the role for Catastrophe‘s six-episode third season, which is set to premiere in 2017. She also will appear in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is due in December 2017.

