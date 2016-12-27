Mysterious trailer teases Broadchurch season 3 footage

The wait for new episodes of Broadchurch is almost over.

Almost two years after the crime drama’s second season premiere, BBC America has announced it will air the third season of the Chris Chibnall-created program sometime in 2017.

The network also debuted a short trailer in anticipation of the new episodes, which shows detective Alec Hardy (David Tennant), after 16 episodes of toiling away on Danny Latimer’s murder case, perched on the sun-kissed beaches of the show’s titular town as glimpses of supporting characters flash onscreen.

Though the prime suspect, Joe Miller, was found not guilty in the season 2 finale, Chibnall said fans shouldn’t expect to see a continuation of his narrative in upcoming episodes.

“I think that’s the end of his story,” he previously told EW. “I wouldn’t expect to see him in a third season.”

He continued: “All I can say is that I have a plan and it will be different again… [Tennant and Olivia Colman] are definitely coming back. You don’t work away from them in a hurry. And what’s lovely is that they really wanted to do a third season. I talked to them about what it was before we started doing season 2. So, yeah, they’ll be back.”

Watch the cryptic teaser for Broadchurch season 3 above.