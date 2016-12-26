You may not yet know what you’re doing on New Year’s Eve, but Kacey Musgraves and Seth Meyers do.

In this exclusive bonus look at the special New Year’s Eve episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Musgraves performs “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” from her holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas.

We also know how Musgraves spent her Christmas: getting engaged. Musician Ruston Kelly popped the question to the country singer in her childhood bedroom on Saturday, Dec. 24. “I didn’t say yes … I said HELL YESSSS!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her engagement ring in front of a Christmas tree.

Late Night With Seth Meyers is airing its first-ever primetime special on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC. The one-hour broadcast will include an A Closer Look segment focusing on 2016 as well as guests Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Leslie Jones. And Kelly Clarkson will be closing the show with her rendition of “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the Hamilton Mixtape.

Musgraves’ performance above won’t be part of the show — which is why we’re bringing it to you early and exclusively right here, right now.