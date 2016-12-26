We all know Isaiah Mustafa’s dramatic voice and persona from his Old Spice commercials and Freeform’s Shadowhunters, and the actor used those all to his advantage as he proposed to his girlfriend, Lisa Mitchell, in New Zealand recently.

In a video he posted to Twitter on Sunday, Mustafa narrates, “When she thinks you’re taking drone shots for your ‘travel blog’ but you propose,” as footage from above shows him getting down on one knee, Mitchell saying yes, and the pair hugging.

“Drone-posal,” was the only message he wrote to accompany the video. And, really, what more did he need to say?

The official Shadowhunters Twitter handle was quick to congratulate him: “We’d say this is the best Christmas gift EVER. Congratulations, @isaiahmustafa! All of the Shadow Love to you & your beautiful fiancé.”