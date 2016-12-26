Entertainment Weekly

Eli Stone creators remember 'true genius' George Michael

Eli Stone, George Michael, ... | Eli Stone (2008) He's giving fame one more try: Michael's troubled star got a boost from his cameo in the feel-good ABC comedy, playing the
George Michael’s contributions to pop culture didn’t end at music. The singer was also an integral part ABC’s Eli Stone. The show’s creators, Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim (the men behind those CW ubiquitous superhero shows), took to Twitter Sunday night to remember Michael shortly after news broke of his death at age 53.

“I’ve only witnessed true genius a few times in my life. One of those was watching George Michael lay down Feeling Good for #Elistone,” Berlanti wrote. “He was an incredible talent and even more a sweet, kind man to all lucky enough to work with or spend time around him. May he Rest In Peace.”

“George was such a class act,” Guggenheim noted.

Watch Michael’s performance of “Feeling Good” on Eli Stone here:

Eli Stone himself, actor Jonny Lee Miller, has yet to comment on the loss, but costar Matt Letscher wrote, “My time with George was short but eye opening. A massive talent.”

