ANTM models strip down with Ashley Graham for steamy nude shoot

It wouldn’t be America’s Next Top Model without a nude shoot, and it wouldn’t be an America’s Next Top Model nude shoot without a few model tear droplets.

Current ANTM judge and international supermodel Ashley Graham, who joined the Rita Ora-fronted panel for the series’ 23rd (and revamped) cycle, is set to give the 13 remaining model hopefuls a crash course in posing sans clothing on tonight’s episode of the long-running reality series, and EW has an exclusive first look at the steamy session that forces one model to question her standing in the competition.

After a quick introduction from Paper creative director Drew Elliot as the ladies enter a studio, a topless Graham poses behind a flowing curtain of stringed pearls.

“I was there when Kim Kardashian got naked, and she ain’t got anything on you guys,” Elliot says as the shoot carries on, referencing the reality show megastar’s revealing 2014 cover of Paper, for which she posed almost entirely nude.

Several ladies among the ANTM cast quickly cozy up next to the plus-sized cover girl, though India, a former bridal consultant, tears up at the prospect.

“I don’t know if it’s me being self-conscious, but I just can’t whip off a robe and be like, ok, yeah, let’s go run around naked. It’s just not me,” she says, joining the likes of cycle 1’s Robin Manning, cycle 2’s Anna Bradfield, and cycle 19’s Maria Tucker as contestants who infamously refused to pose for the program’s nude editorials. “This might be the photoshoot I can’t do.”

Catch a preview of Graham’s photo session with the model hopefuls in the exclusive clip below, and tune in tonight to see if India goes through with the shoot. America’s Next Top Model airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.