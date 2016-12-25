Doctor Who shares new trailer ahead of Christmas special

Doctor Who fans just got another treat in time for the holidays — a new sneak peek at the show’s upcoming 10th season.

BBC America released the first-look trailer online Sunday, a few hours before the series’ Christmas special airs at 9 p.m. ET.

The new footage gives glimpses of what’s in store for the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and his new companion, Bill (played by Pearl Mackie). As the video shows, she has quite a few questions as they travel through space and time.

Doctor Who’s Christmas special, The Return of Doctor Mysterioso, will follow the Doctor and Nardole (Matt Lucas) as they team up with an investigative reporter (Charity Wakefield) and encounter a mysterious figure known as The Ghost (Justin Chatwin).

Watch the new trailer above. Doctor Who — and its new spin-off, Class — return this spring on BBC America.