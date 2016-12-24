The Yule Log is a holiday tradition, but the original video recording of the festive fireplace hasn’t been seen on television since 1969. That’s changing nearly 50 years later as New York’s PIX11 announced it will air the original version for the holiday weekend.

First shown in 1966, the Yule Log was filmed at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the Mayor of New York City. The footage itself consists of two minutes of color with the fireplace looping every seven seconds. It appeared on television every Christmas Eve until the film itself degraded. A new version was then shot for Christmas Eve in 1970 and has aired ever since — until now.

PIX11 will air the 1966 Yule Log from 11 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve and 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Christmas Day. It will also simultaneously stream on PIX11.com and Facebook Live.

According to a news segment, Rolando Pujol, archivist and digital director of PIX11, discovered the original film in the WPIX archives among a collection donated by former PIX11 executive Bill Cooper and his wife, Kay Arnold.

Watch PIX11’s announcement below and check out its holiday weekend schedule.