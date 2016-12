Here’s a question nobody probably expected to encounter on Christmas Eve: Will it tea? As in, pretty much anything. Will anything tea?

That was answered on Friday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as host Jimmy Fallon and Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett and Link teamed together for a special edition of Rhett & Link’s “Will It?” segment, this one focused on whether various items can steep into tea.

Watch below.