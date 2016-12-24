Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash for an interview he conducted with Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca that aired on Friday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Duca, who wrote the viral piece “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America,” came on the show to discuss the confrontation between a JetBlue passenger and Ivanka Trump. While she agreed that Ivanka shouldn’t have been confronted in such a hostile manner in front of her children, Duca argued the president-elect’s daughter shouldn’t be above criticism — especially in light of her involvement with her father’s transition team.
Carlson repeatedly interrupted Duca and referred back to her comments on Twitter, specifically tweets in which she stated Ivanka has “a sinister complicity in aiding the most aggressively anti-woman candidate of our time.”
After a heated back and forth, Duca chastised Carlson for the interruptions. “You’re actually being a partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseam and not allowing me to speak,” she said.
The conversation ended with Fox News host turning to Duca’s Teen Vogue article and targeting her for also writing about topics like Ariana Grande and fashion. “You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that,” he said before ending the interview.
Watch the full Fox News segment below.
Duca defended herself on Twitter after the interview, writing, “[Tucker Carlson] is an enemy of rational discourse. In this fraught moment, his bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing.”
In the hours after the interview aired, Duca received further support from many journalists and writers, including former The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore and Modern Family scribe Danny Zuker. (She was also criticized by conservative sites, including The Daily Caller, which was co-founded by Carlson in 2010.) Read some more responses to the interview below.