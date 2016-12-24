Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash for an interview he conducted with Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca that aired on Friday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Duca, who wrote the viral piece “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America,” came on the show to discuss the confrontation between a JetBlue passenger and Ivanka Trump. While she agreed that Ivanka shouldn’t have been confronted in such a hostile manner in front of her children, Duca argued the president-elect’s daughter shouldn’t be above criticism — especially in light of her involvement with her father’s transition team.

Carlson repeatedly interrupted Duca and referred back to her comments on Twitter, specifically tweets in which she stated Ivanka has “a sinister complicity in aiding the most aggressively anti-woman candidate of our time.”

Ivanka HAS IT ALL, & by that I mean, "a job, family, & sinister complicity in aiding the most aggressively anti-woman candidate of our time" — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 19, 2016

Ivanka Trump is poised to become the most powerful woman in the world. Don't let her off the hook because she looks like she smells good. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 23, 2016

After a heated back and forth, Duca chastised Carlson for the interruptions. “You’re actually being a partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseam and not allowing me to speak,” she said.

The conversation ended with Fox News host turning to Duca’s Teen Vogue article and targeting her for also writing about topics like Ariana Grande and fashion. “You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that,” he said before ending the interview.

Watch the full Fox News segment below.

http://video.foxnews.com/v/embed.js?id=5260098056001&w=466&h=263Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>

Duca defended herself on Twitter after the interview, writing, “[Tucker Carlson] is an enemy of rational discourse. In this fraught moment, his bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing.”

.@TuckerCarlson is an enemy of rational discourse. In this fraught moment, his bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 24, 2016

In the hours after the interview aired, Duca received further support from many journalists and writers, including former The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore and Modern Family scribe Danny Zuker. (She was also criticized by conservative sites, including The Daily Caller, which was co-founded by Carlson in 2010.) Read some more responses to the interview below.

@laurenduca Your brilliant in the moment wit exposing non-listening pedantic punditry was a joy to behold!

https://t.co/3SFD0MZoUB — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 24, 2016

Bravo to @laurenduca for showing us all how to respond to a feces-head! This made my morning. https://t.co/LP7tNOOhjp — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) December 24, 2016

Really, as a Fox morning host who did plenty of goofy spots, Carlson's smugness loses him the exchange w @laurenduca https://t.co/5jM3FAqk5W — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 24, 2016

That was how I saw it. She was holding her own so he made fun of how she worked for a fashion/lifestyle teen mag. https://t.co/CVzwT68z5f — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 24, 2016

punchline: long time ago @TuckerCarlson aspired to become the kind of accomplished writer @laurenduca is today https://t.co/u4JzWrhs4U — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 24, 2016

Tucker Carlson did the same thing to @laurenduca he does to me on his show. He will blatantly lie about something a person said — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 24, 2016

It's equally inspiring & upsetting to watch @laurenduca work through this man's inane sexism. She's an inspiration. https://t.co/7sUzDSienG — Robyn Kanner (@robynkanner) December 24, 2016