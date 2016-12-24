Tom Hardy has transformed into the Bane of Gotham City (The Dark Knight Rises), he’s been swallowed by dreams (Inception), and he’s been to the Green Place and back (Mad Max: Fury Road). Now, in a new trailer and clip from the FX miniseries Taboo, he’s stared death in the face and found it wanting.

Taboo sees the actor as James Keziah Delaney, a tortured man who has “sworn to do very foolish things” on his mission of vengeance. Thought to have died in Africa, James returns home to 1814 London to reclaim the remnants of his father’s shipping empire, which he finds to be poisoned with conspiracy, treachery, and murder.

The series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, was created by Hardy, his Peaky Blinders showrunner Steve Knight, and father Chip Hardy. American viewers will be able to see Taboo on FX beginning Jan. 10, but BBC One will air the tale for the U.K. crowd beginning Jan. 7. That’s where the new footage stems from.

In addition to the trailer, shown above, the new clip reveals James heading to a brothel where he attempts to reclaim his property and revealing just how crazy he’s willing to become in order to prove a point.

Watch below.