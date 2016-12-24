Priyanka Chopra on being called a sex symbol: ‘Being objectified is part of my job’

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Priyanka Chopra may be a UNICEF global Goodwill Ambassador who stars in a hit TV show, but the actress says that her looks are also part of her job.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan.com, the 34-year-old actress admitted she had no qualms about being considered a sex symbol.

“Being objectified is part of my job,” Chopra said. “I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do.”

She continued, “But I don’t think being a sex symbol is something you want to aim for. Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for.”

Chopra will soon appear alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the new Baywatch film, in which she plays a character she describes to Cosmopolitan as the “ostentatious boss bitch on the beach.”

Although the former Bollywood star wanted to look good in the signature red bathing suit, she admitted in the November issue of Women’s Health that her diet has its fair share of cheat days.

“I generally inherently stay fit… I want to be curvaceous but not super-skinny but at the same time I want to be lean. So I try and eat healthy whenever I can,” Chopra said, adding that there is room for pizza, burgers and buffalo wings occasionally.