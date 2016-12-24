Fuller House renewed for third season on Netflix

The cast of Fuller House are filling holiday stockings with a new season!

Just before the end of the year, Fuller House has confirmed their comedy antics will continue for a third season on Netflix in 2017. The news was released Saturday via the reboot series’ social pages, including a Twitter and Facebook video teasing the reveal.

Holiday wishes, answered. 🎁 Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016

News of the return comes just two weeks after season 2 hit screens on Dec. 9. Season 3 will continue the binge-ready release schedule, with all episodes of the season available on release day.

A spinoff series of 1987’s Full House, the new iteration follows widower and veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure), her musician sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and lifelong best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) as they raise D.J.’s three boys and Kimmy’s teenage daughter in San Francisco. Original cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin also appear in the series.

Fans can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 of the series on Netflix before the new season arrives in 2017.