A&E released the first trailer for Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America, the controversial eight-episode TV series going behind the lines of the notorious hate group.

The network originally announced the docuseries as Generation KKK, but changed the title and enlisted civil rights groups to collaborate on in-show educational content in light of an intense backlash.

Escaping the KKK follows several families within the Ku Klux Klan, some members attempting to get out, and the activists working to break the cycle of hate. According to a statement from Rob Sharenow, Executive Vice President & General Manager of A&E and Lifetime, the goal of the series is “to expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms.”

In the trailer, a Klan wizard says, “I wanna be the next David Duke. I want to see him saying my name at presidential debates,” seemingly referring to Duke’s support of President-elect Donald Trump. He later explains, “You gotta be 18 years old to join the Klan, but I have the junior Klan and I bring a lot of the young kids in and I teach ’em how to be a Klansman and how to be a great Klanswoman.”

“In consultation with our partners at the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] and Color of Change, the network is changing the name of the show to ensure that no one can mistake its intent and that the title alone does not serve to normalize the Klan,” A&E said in a statement on Friday. “The new title: Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America better reflects our longstanding intention and the content itself.”

The series will debut on A&E on Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can see the eight-minute first-look trailer above.