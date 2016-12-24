Adam Driver gives Kylo Ren toys to his friends for Christmas

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Adam Driver knew exactly what to get his pals for Christmas.

The 33-year-old actor stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday and chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about how his world has shifted since starring in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I didn’t really know it was going to be a life-changer,” said Driver, who also appears in Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited film Silence. “You can’t really predict what’s going to happen.”

He did admit that seeing kids dress up as him for Halloween was “fun” — and even Christmas has gotten better since his debut as Kylo Ren. When Fallon joked that people must be gifting him with action figures of his character, Driver said he was part of the joke.

“I give it to people too because I think it’s funny,” he says of the Star Wars toys. “I give it to my adult male friends.”

Although Driver knows being part of the Star Wars universe is no small feat, he admits some parts of being in the iconic movie franchise are unbelievable.

“It’s very surreal. It’s on the news too,” he said. “I’ve never gotten a job where they announce it on the news.”