In this special edition of our daily What To Watch post, we’ve put together a lineup of the best holiday (and non-holiday!) programming between now and the New Year. All times Eastern.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Sense8 — A Christmas Special

Netflix, streaming

The Wachowski siblings’ heady drama returns for a one-off special.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Christmas

PBS, 8 p.m.

The esteemed Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood team up to show off their best holiday recipes.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Doctor Who: “The Return of Doctor Mysterio”

BBC America, 9 p.m.

The British love a good Christmas episode, obviously, but this one should appeal especially to American Whovians — it takes place in New York City.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

Every Brilliant Thing

HBO, 8 p.m.

The one-hour special is more or less a recording of the one-man play (which debuted in 2013) of the same name, written by Duncan Macmillan and starring Jonny Donahoe. The story is deceptively simple: A man recounts the lists he used to make for his suicidal mother — lists of “brilliant” things that make life worth living.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

CBS, 8 p.m.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the ceremony gives kudos to the likes of Al Pacino, James Taylor, Mavis Staples, and the Eagles.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Egypt’s Treasure Guardians

PBS, 10 p.m.

A special about the people dedicated to preserving Egypt’s heritage, a job that viewers of the Mummy movies know is very hard.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

The Pizza Show

Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The new docuseries shadows Brooklyn pizzeria owner Frank Pinello as he travels the world to explore the pizza scene everywhere from Chicago to South Korea. It’s probably best not to watch this while you’re at the gym.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Orange Bowl

ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Orange Bowl isn’t just a college football game featuring Michigan and Florida State, it’s also what Donald Trump asks his barber for when he gets a haircut.