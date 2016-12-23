Doctor Who spin-off Class gets schooled in exclusive new photos

In the 53 years since Doctor Who first debuted, its titular, time-traveling, planet-hopping hero has visited a vast array of temporal and geographical locales. But the Time Lord has also made numerous trips to one seemingly normal London school: Coal Hill, an educational establishment that seems to consistently attract monstrous mayhem. So it stands to reason that this educational establishment is the setting for the spin-off show Class, which tracks the monster-filled adventures of teenage pupils April (Sophie Hopkins), Ram (Fady Elsayed), Tanya (Vivian Oparah), and Charlie (Greg Austin), as well as their teacher Miss Quill (Katherine Kelly).

“It has become a place that other creatures notice,” says show creator Patrick Ness. “Our four get thrown into having to defend the school.”

Doctor Who has featured creatures aplenty over the decades, but Ness says fans should not expect to see familiar alien villains like the Daleks or the Cybermen stalking the school’s halls too often. “The show needs to stand on its own,” he insists. “So [we invented] whole new sets of monsters.”

For more exclusive first looks, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands Friday, or buy it here — and subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Class will receive an early boost by one well-known face, though: Peter Capaldi, who currently plays the much “regenerated” Doctor, appears in the series premiere. “They’re so young!” says the Scottish actor of his costars. “I’m exhausted just looking at them!”

Sounds like it’s the Doctor who’s getting schooled.

Class premieres this spring on BBC America. See one more new photo below.