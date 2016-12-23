Chrissy Teigen mocks Trump for claim celebrities want to attend inauguration

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho have all been confirmed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s Jan. 20 Inauguration Day ceremony — but don’t expect many other star performers to join the celebration.

According to the 70-year-old former businessman, A-list celebrities are “all wanting tix” to his inauguration, but he wants to keep things focused on “the people.”

Trump spoke out about the decision on Twitter — pointing to the failure of the celebrities who stood by his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tickets to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary — NOTHING,” Trump tweeted on Thursday night. “I want the PEOPLE!”

Trump’s newly-named counselor Kellyanne Conway echoed Trump’s statements earlier in the day, in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I can tell you, this is not the Academy Awards,” Conway said, when pressed about stars like Andrea Bocelli who have backed out or refused to perform at the ceremony. “It’s the Inauguration for the people in the way it’s been the election for the people.”

At least one person isn’t buying Trump’s story: Chrissy Teigen.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Lip Sync Battle co-host tweeted to the President-elect on Thursday evening, reminding him that A-list celebrities are too people.

“Hi — we are people,” she wrote. “You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but you are.”

Teigen, 31, added a comment implying Trump secretly wanted A-list participation. “We ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear,” she said.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that Trump has asked the Beach Boys, currently fronted by Mike Love without his cousin and fellow cofounder Brian Wilson, to perform at his presidential inauguration. However, they had not yet confirmed if they would perform.

“The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate,” a Beach Boys spokesperson told PEOPLE. “We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”