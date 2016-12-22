This Is Us marathon to air on USA

This is… a good chance for you to catch up on This Is Us.

USA will air all ten episodes of the Golden Globe-nominated family dramedy featuring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on Jan. 7, the network announced on Thursday. USA will kick off the marathon of This Is Us — which airs on sister network NBC — at 1 p.m. ET, with Bravo and E! also airing the first episode simultaneously with USA. The remaining nine episodes will be seen solely on USA into the night.

This Is Us returns to NBC for the second half of its first season on Jan. 10. To read star Chris Sullivan’s thoughts on the Dec. 6 fall finale — which left the fate of his character, Toby, up in the air — click here.