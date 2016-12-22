Watch the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Michael K. Williams has been an integral part of two long-running, critically acclaimed HBO series with The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Now, the question is if he will go for the hat trick.

The actor returned to HBO this summer with The Night Of, originally intended to serve as a standalone miniseries. The buzz — and three Golden Globe nominations — for the crime drama has many wondering if the series could return and if the cast, including Williams, John Turturro, and Riz Ahmed, could follow suit.

“HBO would be deaf, dumb, and stupid to not want to do another season of this,” Williams said during a recent appearance on Entertainment Weekly: The Show. “However, from what I gather from [creators] Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, there is no amount of money that you can just throw at them to piece together a shabby excuse for a season 2 of what we created. If it didn’t fit, it ain’t happening.”

On The Night Of, Williams starred as Freddy Knight, a powerful inmate at Rikers Island and Naz’s (Ahmed) prison mentor. While the season 1 finale saw Naz released, Freddy wasn’t quite as lucky.

HBO has a history of extending popular miniseries, having ordered a second season of True Detective, but the drama from Nic Pizzolatto returned with a new story and new characters.

Williams can next be seen on the big screen in Assassin’s Creed, which is now in theaters.