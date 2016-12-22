With Christmas and Hanukkah just a few days away, you surely have finished shopping for gifts, which is good. Unless you haven’t, which is bad.

The good news is that Janet is here to help. In a new promo for NBC afterlife comedy The Good Place, the all-knowing human Siri (played by D’Arcy Carden) walks you through the right type of present to hand out, as well as the ones to avoid at all costs. (Yes, that includes “loose soup.”) Click on the video to see to Janet’s essential dos (“Do thoughtfully wrap your presents”) and don’ts (“Don’t freestyle-rap your your presents”) of holiday gift-giving.

The Good Place returns to the air on Jan. 5. To read what creator Michael Schur had to say about last month’s fall finale, click here.