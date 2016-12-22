Local woman not impressed with La La Land in Billy Eichner clip

It’s not often Billy Eichner encounters someone on the New York City streets able to put the frenzied Billy on the Street host in his place. But in a new clip from the show, a local woman gives Eichner a run for his money after having enough of his La La Land questions.

“Miss, are you lying low until all that La La Land hype dies down?” Eichner asks, starting their conversation innocently enough.

From there, things get heated: the woman tells Eichner she doesn’t know what he’s talking about and the two go back and forth, calling each other “babe” and “sweetie” with increasing condescension.

“Sweetheart, OK, it has Oscar buzz and I saw Emma Stone do a Q&A,” Eichner yells as she begins to walk away. But the woman doesn’t make it far, before stopping in the middle of the street to give Eichner a piece of her mind.

“I don’t know who you’re trying to sass for a f—ing camera, but you got the right bitch to put you in the wrong motherf—ing place!” she says.

Watch the whole clip below.

Had a nice chat with this young lady about La La Land pic.twitter.com/B2udEiKgw2 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 22, 2016

Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.