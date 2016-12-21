Alex Trebek honors late Jeopardy! winner Cindy Stowell

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek closed Wednesday night’s show with a tribute to late contestant Cindy Stowell, who died of cancer Dec. 5 — a week before her episodes aired.

“For the past six Jeopardy! programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady,” Trebek said, after Stowell ended her run by losing to Sam Scovill. “What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage IV cancer and sadly, on Dec. 5, Cindy Stowell passed away. So from all of us here at Jeopardy!, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”

Stowell ended as a six-day champion and racked up $105,803 during her win streak; she vowed to donate any winnings to cancer research. Her boyfriend Jason Hess revealed Stowell fought a high fever and had to be on painkillers while taping in August. Hess was in good spirits and joked with Scovill on Twitter about his win.

“Y̶a̶y̶!̶ ̶Y̶a̶y̶!̶ Damnit! Great game, @samnotscott!” Hess tweeted. Scovill expressed his respect for Hess: “I’d like to give thanks to @habcous for his graciousness during a very difficult time. Can’t put into words how great of a person he is.”

Hess also revealed Stowell’s biggest concern heading to the podium — which reared its head in her final round. “Cindy’s biggest fear going in was that she would get caught on minor pronunciation errors. Was clean to this point, but 2x today. Uh oh…,” he added.

Watch Trebek’s tribute below.