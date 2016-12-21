Ellen Pompeo slams A&E over Ku Klux Klan docuseries

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is calling for a boycott of A&E, criticizing the network on social media for Generation KKK, the recently announced documentary series going inside the world of the Ku Klux Klan.

In a series of impassioned tweets Wednesday, the actress accused the network of normalizing hate and helping to spread the KKK’s racist ideology.

“We shouldn’t be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us,” Pompeo wrote, referring to the election of Donald Trump. She added, “The timing of this show angers me the most they are capitalizing on a disgusting wave that Trump started and media is normalizing NOT OK.”

Pompeo became the latest in a chorus of voices denouncing the show, which A&E announced Monday. An online petition launched Tuesday on Change.org is also calling for A&E and its parent corporation, the Walt Disney Company, to cancel the show before it even hits the air.

According to the initial press release, Generation KKK follows four prominent Klan families who each have a member trying to leave the group. The show, which debuts Jan. 10, promises to “[pull] back the curtain on the organization that the Anti-Defamation League calls ‘a racist, anti-Semitic movement with a commitment to extreme violence to achieve its goals of racial segregation and white supremacy,’ to show its effects on American families as members grapple with the consequences of leaving.” The series will also explore the work of anti-hate and peace activists opposing the Klan.

Responding to Pompeo on Twitter, A&E stressed that the series is about “extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate,” and that it has the support of the ADL.

“Okay if that is what it is PLEASE promote it as such,” Pompeo tweeted back.

View some of Pompeo’s tweets below.

Hey I have an idea…why don't we all never watch ANYTHING on A&E again who's with me???? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

maybe @AETV you should just run episodes of @GreysABC instead… we are smarter more compassionate and oh yeah way better looking ✌🏾👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

So I guess A&E stands for …we will try to put Anything and Everything on tv… because we are a bunch of desperate pathetic tv execs 👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us https://t.co/kkl0bEYo2E — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

The timing of this show angers me the most they are capitalizing on a disgusting wave that Trump started and media is normalizing NOT OK — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

@EllenPompeo The @aetv doc is abt extracting families from the KKK & exposing hate. ADL supports. Please take a look https://t.co/w0muB0OSa0 — A&E Network (@AETV) December 21, 2016