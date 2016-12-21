Debra Messing joins Billy Eichner to playfully remind everyone who she is

Nothing says holidays more than twinkling lights, shopping, eggnog, and Billy Eichner running the streets of New York City with Debra Messing in tow.

In this clip from Billy on the Street, Messing joins the show’s titular host for another round of the popular segment, “It’s Debra Messing, You Gays!” where the two approach unsuspecting New Yorkers to remind them of everyone’s other favorite redheaded TV star. They first did the bit back in 2013.

Messing gets more love than most who appear on Billy on the Street, and doles out hugs and compliments to the many fans thrilled to see the Will and Grace star out and about.

We even see the makings of a beautiful friendship. After Messing and a fan compliment each other’s beauty, they realize they have even more in common when Eichner asks the pedestrian which holiday she celebrates. “A Jew! A Jew!” they all cheer in a group chant.

Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.

Watch the full video above.