type TV Show genre Thriller run date 07/08/18 creator Marti Noxon performer Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson director Jean-Marc Vallée broadcaster HBO seasons 1 episodes 8

We gave it a B+

Wind Gap, Missouri, is a sleepy, stifling place nearly suffocating in its own languid, small-town juices – an atmosphere that Sharp Objects establishes evocatively through sound, cinematography, and more in its first two episodes. As one of my colleagues put it, ‘I could watch Amy Adams stare into the distance for hours’ — and there’s plenty of opportunities to do that in this episode.

Camille (Amy Adams) continues trying to find a story she can file with her editor in the midst of returning to her hometown, a small country outpost shaken by the murder of two local, barely teenage girls. She wanders about her ornate Victorian childhood home, haunted by flashes of her own teenage memories, and more recent encounters with the corpse of the missing teen Natalie Keene. On this particular day, it is Natalie’s funeral, and Camille’s overbearing mother has kindly left her a dress to borrow. We get a sense of the unrest and secrets lurking in the home as we watch their maid assiduously clean her mother’s pearlescent floor, a behavior Amma mimes with her dollhouse. Later, we see Camille haunted by the desire to press a taboo foot to that same floor.

Throughout the episode, things between Camille and Adora begin to unravel as Camille’s investigations embarrass her etiquette-obsessed mother. Natalie’s funeral also drudges up old wounds over the death of Camille’s sister, Marian. Adora struggles with the memories her daughter’s death calls to mind: plucking out her eyelashes and exhibiting behaviors similar to Camille’s self-harm, drawing a visual link between them despite their constant opposition. It’s the first sense we get that Camille is both a foil and parallel to her high society mother.

Adora doesn’t want Camille to attend the funeral, but Camille insists as it’s her job to cover the story. We see later that Camille was also kept from her sister’s funeral, forcibly removed after trying to rub the lipstick off the corpse. Camille takes notes throughout the ceremony, wondering about the brother, John Keene, and his “Jackie O” girlfriend until Adora takes her pen away. Camille hears Natalie’s mother’s eulogy about wanting revenge, and then her dress rips and she has to leave to go fix it.

A trip to the convenience store for a needle and thread brings her into Amma’s path. Once more, Amma is trussed up like an over-sexed teenager instead of the perfect china doll she is at home. Camille gives her money for some spiked Sprite, before urging her half-sister to call her if she needs anything. The needle is to sew up the side of her dress, but Camille also uses it to return to her self-harm habits, which have left scars all over her body. She sticks a needle under her fingernail and then goes to cut open an old scar (surely that’s a metaphor for this entire hometown visit?), but is interrupted when Bob Nash, the father of the first murdered girl Anne, gets thrown out of Natalie’s wake. The town suspects he might be responsible for the murders, and is therefore not welcome at the occasion.

Camille goes to the wake herself, forced to interact with her old high school friends who all bear a striking resemblance in cattiness and appearance to Amma and her cronies. She wanders through the party, the soundtrack tuned to a perfect pitch to make the din of a crowded room feel like sinister whispers. Over the noise, “Jackie O” mutters about Natalie not being the kind of girl her mother eulogized. Camille sneaks into Natalie’s room, taking note of everything from its frilly canopy top to its purple walls to a mirror covered in the scrawl of many other girls’ names. There’s also a live spider in a jar, which Camille releases into the garden. When Natalie’s father catches her out, Camille questions him about the murder. He asserts that John would’ve died before hurting his sister.

Like the loose thread in the convenience store needle, Camille keeps picking at the case, driving past the park where Natalie went missing, where she learns from a couple local kids that a boy named James Capisi witnessed Natalie’s abduction by the so-called “Woman in White,” who Camille promptly envisions in the woods. She goes to James’ house to ask him about what he saw, but he already told the police and they didn’t listen. His mother, who has cancer, offers to give Camille more information for $50, but Camille chooses to confront the sheriff about it instead. He says they didn’t take James’ story too seriously because it was just an eyewitness account from an 8-year-old with a history of outlandish stories. He also notes that the “Woman in White” is just old town folklore. Besides, he insists, “a man did this.” But because this is a Gillian Flynn adaptation and already an account of white-hot feminine rage, I bet you that $50 that a man did not do this.

Meanwhile, concurrent to Camille’s investigating, a passive aggressive battling of wills with her mother, and meanderings through her disturbing memories, Detective Richard Willis (Chris Messina) is doing some sleuthing of his own. He wants to figure out the killer’s M.O. and why he or she went from dumping a body in the woods to the middle of town. But the sheriff isn’t interested in his “Clarice Starling” theories. Willis visits Natalie’s body in the morgue where he learns it would require a decent amount of strength to remove all of someone’s teeth with basic household pliers — and then decides to test it out for himself.

Let me tell you, if you signed on to watch this show because you thought, “I loved Chris Messina being romantic and grumpy in INSERT OTHER THING HERE,” you came to the wrong show – because this episode treats you to the disgusting imagery of Messina attempting to extract teeth from a pig’s head with a pair of pliers. Evocative and effective? Yes. A huge turn on? Not so much. Except wait, it might be for one person – for dark and damaged Camille Preaker.

She finds Richard nursing his woes in the local bar, and he dodges her questions while asking for help getting a handle on the town and the real meaning of “bless your heart.” Hint: it’s not nice. He insists the killer must be a man, and when she asks how he knows, he explains about his attempts to pull the pig’s teeth, which draws a look of deep respect and maybe a little bit of lust from her.

Back at home, in the episode’s final scenes, Camille is trying to avoid her family and talking to her overly invested editor, Curry, on the phone about her reporting. It’s clear he’s sent her to chase this story to help her overcome her demons (something his wife thinks is 1. a fool’s errand and 2. none of his business). He wants her to write a story about Natalie specifically, using the details she garnered from her bedroom. She types out some copy, but also carves the word “Liar” on her jeans with the needle she can’t seem to let go of, and eventually confronts her mother about the crying fit Amma is having in the living room. Adora dismisses it as Amma’s fear and grief before railing against Camille for being drunk (a fact she denies, but girl I just saw you refill your water bottle with vodka).

This feeling of being shutout, a retread of how things were for her as a child with Marion, tips Camille over the edge and she files the story she previously thought better of sending. Then, we get another set of flashes of memory and blood before Camille jabs the needle into her stomach, taking up an act of self-harm that is both excruciating for the viewer to watch, but, for Camille, seems to possess the same dreamy blend of pain and ecstasy that permeates the entire series thus far.