Empire recap: The shocking death of a key player

There was a lot that happened on this week’s episode of Empire, “A Lean and Hungry Look,” but one of the most pivotal moments came at the end.

But before we get to that, here’s the CliffsNotes on three other highlights from the episode:

Anika and Tiana try and convince the board that Eddie’s resignation was coerced and he needs to be reinstated at the company.

Meanwhile, Lucious enacts a bold plan of offering a “360 degree sensory experience” for music fans that will cause Empire’s music stream numbers to “skyrocket.”

Cookie shows up on her mother’s doorstep despite having sworn she would never be a part of her life again.

But let’s get to the most O.M.G. moment of the episode: The death of Shyne (Xzibit).

Shyne long had a love-hate relationship with Lucious. They had worked together decades ago and in recent years, Shyne had engratiated himself back into the Empire realm — particularly with the Lyons’ sons. But in “A Lean and Hungry Look,” Thirsty informs Lucious about Shyne’s duplicitous dealings and tells him that, to “cover his tracks,” Shyne killed Giuliana, who went missing after the explosion at the end of season 3, which Andre and Shyne were involved with.

Lucious confronts Shyne, and the two pull guns on each other, but Lucious tells him that he won’t be shooting him. Instead, Lucious has the henchmen standing by open fire on his old collaborator.

Watch the exclusive video above for highlights of Shyne’s best moments as we bid farewell to another Empire family member.

Earlier today, Empire was renewed for season 5.