Who’s Playing Who in Mean Girls the Musical

Meet the actors playing Cady, the Plastics, and more in the world premiere musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Mean Girls The Musical

Tina Fey's seminal high school classic, Mean Girls, will brave the perils of the stage with a Broadway-bound musical adaptation in the fall of 2017 (featuring a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin). Here's how the world premiere cast shapes up to the movie characters.

Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron 

Henningsen, who made history in the recent Les Miserables revival as Broadway’s youngest-ever Fantine, will play Cady, a home-schooled teenager thrown into the vicious jungle of American high school.

Taylor Louderman as Regina George

A breakout from Bring It On The Musical and NBC’s Peter Pan Live!, Louderman is the rising star who will take up the crown of queen bee Regina George.

Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners

Park recently stole the show on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George and The King and I. In Mean Girls, she inherits Lacey Chabert’s role as Regina’s loyal albeit loose-lipped best friend, Gretchen Wieners.

Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith 

You can't just ask someone why they're Karen. Rockwell, who dominated Broadway’s Rock of Ages (among other credits), plays the mind-reading third Plastic.

Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian

Weed recently led the cast of another iconic teen queen movie, playing Veronica in the musical premiere of Heathers. Here, she’ll take over Lizzy Caplan’s role as Cady’s wayward school guide and Plastic saboteur, Janis.

Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard 

Fresh off his role in The Book of Mormon, Henson is almost too grey to function as Janis’s best friend, Damian.

Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury

Butler is a true Broadway veteran, having starred in Hairspray (as the original Penny), Xanadu, Little Shop of Horrors, Catch Me If You Can, and others. You could say she’s a pusher.

Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels 

Another Book of Mormon alum, Selig will play the object of Cady and Regina’s shared devotions: regulation hottie Aaron Samuels.

Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor 

You can’t touch Kevin G, unless you’re Manohar, a recent Syracuse grad who makes his debut as the mathlete-slash-rapper.

Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall

Actor and stand-up comic Younger will take over the role of North Shore’s beleaguered principal, originated by Tim Meadows.

