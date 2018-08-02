Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler have a Lord of the Rings reunion at his London play

It’s been 15 years since Liv Tyler and Orlando Bloom were last on-screen in Middle-Earth, but the friendship between these elves has lasted beyond the Lord of the Rings films.

Tyler paid a visit to Bloom’s London play Killer Joe this week, and the actor shared a photo of their mini-LOTR reunion on Instagram.

“Just a pair of elves n a pup,” Bloom captioned the snapshot, which shows the two of them and his dog. Tyler is also holding up a program from Killer Joe.

Tyler and Bloom both appeared in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, playing Arwen and Legolas, respectively. The last of those films, The Return of the King, was released in 2003.

Bloom also reunited with other members of the LOTR cast last year, including Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, and Viggo Mortensen. Take a look at those photos here.