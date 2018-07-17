Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants musical in the works

Pull out your nicest, theater-appropriate jeans, because The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is becoming a stage musical.

Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment announced Tuesday that Tony-winning producer Scott Delman (Mean Girls) and his Blue Spruce Productions have acquired the live theatrical rights for the property. The stage adaptation will be based on the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film franchise, which is in turn based Ann Brashares’ young-adult book series.

The series follows four best friends — Lena Kaligaris, Tabitha “Tibby” Rollins, Bridget “Bee” Vreeland, and Carmen Lowell — as they come of age and share a magical pair of pants over the course of momentous summers in their lives.

The first Sisterhood book was adapted into a 2005 film starring Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrara, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel. The quartet of actresses reunited for a sequel in 2008 and have remained close friends in real life ever since. They have also expressed interest in making a third film.

Further details of the stage adaptation will be announced shortly.