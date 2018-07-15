Bernadette Peters says 'so long' to Hello, Dolly!

So long, dearie!

Today Bernadette Peters takes her final bow as Dolly Levi in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! The actress took over the leading role from Bette Midler and Donna Murphy in January of this year, and is exiting the production to allow Midler and Murphy to return to close out the show in its final few weeks.

Midler, along with her costar David Hyde Pierce, will return to the show July 17. She won the 2017 Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Ahead of Peters’ final performance, the actress tweeted farewell to the production. “So Long Dearie!! Hello Dolly to magnificent Bette and fabulous Donna,” she wrote alongside a photo of her blowing a kiss from a balcony at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

So Long Dearie‼️. Hello Dolly to magnificent Bette and fabulous Donna💋❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/evB73p9YzY — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 15, 2018

While Midler took home gold for her turn in the iconic role, Peters and costar Victor Garber also earned raves while stepping into the shoes of Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder. “She descends a staircase like she invented stairs,” EW reviewer Kelly Connolly wrote of Peters’ performance.

Hello, Dolly! plays its final performance on Broadway on Aug. 25.