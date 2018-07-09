See the first photo of Karen Olivo as Satine in Moulin Rouge!: The Musical

Karen Olivo is living life from dream to dream.

The Tony-winning actress is about to begin previews in Moulin Rouge!: The Musical — the highly anticipated stage adaptation of the 2001 film — at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theater this week.

Olivo takes on the role of Satine, the courtesan locked in a star-crossed love affair in 19th-century Paris. Producers dropped the first photo of the French courtesan on Monday, one day ahead of its first preview in Boston. Satine was originally portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the film version, and she earned an Oscar nomination for the part.

The musical also features Broadway stars Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein as Satine’s lover Christian and the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler, respectively. Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder round out the supporting cast.

Based on a book by John Logan and directed by Alex Timbers, the musical makes its world premiere in Boston this summer, albeit a bit delayed after a construction issue in the theater caused the show to push back its performance dates. Like the film, the score will feature new versions of popular music reworked by Justin Levine as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger, and Matt Stine as music producer.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the show and the newly refurbished theater in a music video featuring Aaron Tveit singing “Come What May.”

Moulin Rouge!: The Musical begins previews Tuesday and will run in Boston through Aug. 19. The production is expected to transfer to Broadway, but no official details have been set.