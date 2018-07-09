The Matthew Lombardo play Who’s Holiday can now be seen here or there, can now be seen anywhere. But specifically, it will be seen on Broadway in a limited engagement later this year, after a court upheld a ruling that the play is a parody and within the bounds of fair use.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises had appealed a lower court ruling from last September, but the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Lombardo, the play’s writer, on July 6. The court found that Who’s Holiday is protected under the grounds of the First Amendment. The decision comes less than two weeks after first hearing oral arguments on June 26.

“The 2nd Circuit’s decision is a win for both Mr. Lombardo and the First Amendment,” said Lombardo’s attorney, Jordan Greenberger, in a statement. “On its face the play is a parody, and we are thrilled that the court recognized Mr. Lombardo’s right of free expression.”

The play, which is aiming to hit Broadway in the fall, drew the ire of the estate of Theodor Seuss Geisel (better known as Dr. Seuss) for using characters from How the Grinch Stole Christmas in a story featuring adult subject matter, including bestiality, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, prison culture, and more. It takes place in Whoville and follows a grown-up Cindy Lou, who has done time for murdering her husband, the Grinch, and is now a hardened drug abuser living in a trailer park.

“We find Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ arguments to be without merit,” the ruling from the Court of Appeals stated. “The district court correctly determined that the play is a parody, imitating the style of the Grinch for comedic effect and to mock the naïve, happy world of the Whos.”

The ruling also noted, “The public’s interest in free speech here far outweighs DSE’s interest in protecting its trademarks.”