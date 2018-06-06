How to watch the 2018 Tony Awards

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be the duel of cross-over properties with Mean Girls, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child all up for prizes. Co-hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, the 2018 Tonys are sure to offer a lot of surprises as theatrical stars converge on Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.

If you’ve filled out your ballot and made an artful display of your Playbill collection, there’s only one thing left to do: figure out where to watch. The best way to tune in to see if fetch finally happens or a porous yellow sponge takes home Tony gold is to watch live on network television.

This Sunday, June 10, the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT time delay live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. If you own a television, then you’re all set. The show airs on CBS. The red carpet will stream live on CBS’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m. ET (fans can also catch the carpet on TonyAwards.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET with a live newscast from Spectrum News NY1).

For those without a television and antenna connection to CBS, catching the broadcast could prove more difficult The only place to catch the stream live online or via Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV is on CBS All Access, which requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month. Additionally, the livestream is only available in select markets, so you will need to check availability in your area.

If you don’t have access to any of this, you can still follow the night’s events on social media. @TheTonyAwards will be sharing behind-the-scenes updates on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter throughout the night, beginning with live red carpet coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.

In years’ past, there was a Times Square simulcast, but this year the public viewing parties are more limited and generally carry a hefty price tag. If you’re in NYC or LA and want to attend a live viewing, check out this series of options.

If you haven’t got a television or a CBS All Access subscription, it’s time to find out which one of your friends (who is hopefully also a theater lover) does.