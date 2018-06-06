Bruce Springsteen will perform at this year's Tony Awards

Bruce Springsteen will take the stage at this weekend’s Tony Awards broadcast, it was announced on Wednesday.

Although not nominated for any competitive awards, Springsteen is set to be awarded a special Tony Award for his ongoing Springsteen on Broadway show. It’s not clear yet what song he’ll play on stage, but a good guess will be one of the songs from the playlist of his show, which ranges from classic hits like “Thunder Road” and “Born in the U.S.A.” to deeper cuts like “My Father’s House.”

Springsteen on Broadway recently extended its run at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater through December. In EW’s A- review, Madison Vain wrote that “Springsteen on Broadway lets one of popular music’s most beloved icons flex all kinds of creative muscle in a rare, intimate setting that showcases the true breadth of talents.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. Head here to see the full list of nominees, and check out all of EW’s reviews of this year’s play and musical contenders.