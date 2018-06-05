Rachel Bloom, who had the best time at last year’s Tony Awards, to return for 2018 ceremony

After definitively having a grand old time at last year’s Tony Awards, Rachel Bloom is coming back for more.

It was announced Tuesday that the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star will be among the presenters at the 2018 ceremony, airing live on CBS this Sunday night. No word yet on if she’ll bring along more of her tiny hats, but we can only hope.

Other stars slated to appear at the Tonys this weekend include Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist (who is about to make her Broadway debut), Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Hamilton alum and Jesus Christ Superstar Live standout Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Bernadette Peters, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Tony nominees Tina Fey (Mean Girls), John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons), and Amy Schumer (Meteor Shower) will also take the stage, as well as this year’s lifetime achievement recipients, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

That starry group joins a list of previously announced presenters that includes Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. Head here to see the full list of nominees, and check out all of EW’s reviews of this year’s play and musical contenders.