Escape to Margaritaville sets closing date on Broadway

Escape to Margaritaville has blown out its last Broadway flip-flop — the musical, which features the songs of Jimmy Buffett, has set its closing date.

Producers announced Wednesday that the island jukebox musical will waste away again for its final time at New York’s Marquis Theatre on Sunday, July 1. It will close following 29 preview and 124 regular performances.

Prior to Broadway, the show toured the U.S. in a pre-Broadway try-out playing in San Diego, Houston, Chicago, and New Orleans. When it opened on Broadway on March 15, the show received reviews as tepid as Caribbean ocean waters and it has struggled to fill houses despite the cache of Buffett’s name and his large fan following.

However, it’s hardly the last port of call for the show, which will go straight from its New York run to a performance on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth on July 4th. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the show will feature a performance from Jimmy Buffett and the cast. This will precede the launch of a national tour in 2019, which will begin in October at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island.

Further tour dates and cities are still to be announced.