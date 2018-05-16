Katie Holmes, Kyle MacLachlan, Laurence Fishburne join Benedict Cumberbatch in NYC's Letters Live

Some more big names are ready to don their reading glasses and take to the stage to share some correspondence.

On Wednesday, Letters Live announced a plethora of new names being added to the confirmed list of performers for the show’s New York City debut later this month.

Cynthia Erivo (Broadway’s The Color Purple), Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Ian McShane (American Gods), James Earl Jones (The Lion King), Katie Holmes (Logan Lucky), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Laurence Fishburne (Ant Man and The Wasp), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) will join previously-announced Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) when the show lands in New York City on May 18 and 19. Additional cast members are set to be announced prior to the shows, while others will simply show up on stage as a surprise to the audience.

Letters Live, which originated in London, is a production that pairs celebrities with historic literary correspondence, such as letters written by Mohandas Gandhi, David Bowie, Tom Hanks, Richard Burton, and Abraham Lincoln. Cumberbatch has appeared in the U.K. run of the show which began back in 2013 and has boasted readings by big names including Gillian Anderson, Ian McKellen, Kylie Minogue, Russell Brand, Thandie Newton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rose McGowan, Riz Ahmed, Juliet Stevenson, Mark Hamill, Anjelica Huston, Tom Hiddleston, Oscar Isaac, Mary J. Blige, Jude Law, Brie Larson, and many more.

Tickets for the New York debut starring Cumberbatch and those listed above can be purchased here.