Hamilton touring cast visit George H.W. Bush for special performance in his office

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

For a while on Tuesday afternoon, former president George H.W. Bush was in the room where it happens.

The 41st president enjoyed a visit from the touring company of Hamilton, which is now making a stop in Houston. “A complete joy to welcome the ‘HamFam’ — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful.”

Several Hamilton casts are currently performing the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning hit, including resident casts in Chicago, New York, and London. Aside from Houston (through May 20), there is another touring U.S. cast in currently performing in Costa Mesa, California.

The Houston cast paid a visit to the former president in his office Tuesday and sang a selection of songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical before returning to the theater for their evening show.

Bush is the latest former president to enjoy Hamilton; Barack Obama also Bill Clinton previously attended the show on Broadway. Obama even welcomed the original cast to the White House numerous times.