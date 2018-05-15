Broadway's Frozen musical to launch North American tour

As if being the most acclaimed Disney princess movie in years wasn’t enough, Frozen has transitioned to the Broadway stage, adding musical bravado to “Let It Go” and earning a trio of Tony nominations in the process. Now, the show is ready to expand beyond New York. The Frozen adaptation is launching a North American tour in fall 2019, and will officially open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles during the 2019-2020 season.

Casting information and additional stops on the tour will be announced at a later date.

Frozen was adapted for the stage by key members of the film’s creative team, including writer Jennifer Lee and the songwriting duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The latter Lopez is the only person in history to double EGOT, and Frozen has already earned Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

EW’s B+ review from March praised the musical for taking the original movie and turned it “into something a little sleeker, a little deeper, and a little more sophisticated, all without losing its most beloved elements.”