The Play That Goes Wrong to close on Broadway, launch national tour

It’s curtains for The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway.

The popular farce, which is one of the longest running plays in recent Broadway history, will play its final performance on the Great White Way on Aug. 26. This will precede the launching of a national tour that will kick off in Pittsburgh in September.

Tour dates, cities, and cast are still to be announced. The producers said in a statement “having made audiences weep with laughter in New York, we feel that it is our most solemn duty to make them cry with laughter all the way across America.”

The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened at The Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017. It will have played 27 previews and 585 performances when it closes. The production won the 2017 Tony Award for best set design.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong follows the fictional “Cornley University Drama Society” as they attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery only to find their set quite literally falling down around them amidst a litany of things going wrong.

A production is still going strong in London’s West End after four years there, and they have also launched a U.K. tour. The show began at a London fringe venue with only four paying audience members before going on to international success.