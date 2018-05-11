We all know Idina Menzel‘s rendition of “Let It Go” from Frozen. Now it’s time for a new Elsa to take the stage.

With the arrival of the Frozen musical cast recording comes Caissie Levy belting out “Let It Go” in the show’s official music video. If you thought you had successfully purged your brain of this catchy song, here comes a powerhouse Broadway version to let the storm rage on.

The video features footage of Levy in the recording booth, cut together with her and her castmates getting ready for the production.

Frozen movie co-director Jennifer Lee wrote the book for the Broadway musical, featuring songs by the film’s Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Levy stars as Elsa alongside Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, and John Riddle as Hans.

The physical album for Broadway’s Frozen, which opened in New York City on March 22, will be available on Friday, June 8. But the songs are open to stream on digital platforms.

See the full list of tracks below. “Let It Go,” appropriately, closes out the second act.

ACT ONE

1. Vuelie / Let the Sun Shine On – Company

2. A Little Bit of You – Young Elsa, Young Anna

3. Do You Want to Build a Snowman? -Young Anna, Anna, Elsa

4. For the First Time in Forever – Anna, Elsa, Townspeople

5. Hans of the Southern Isles – Hans

6. Queen Anointed – Townspeople

7. Dangerous to Dream – Elsa, Townspeople

8. Love Is an Open Door – Anna, Hans

9. Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People – Kristoff

10. What Do You Know About Love? – Anna, Kristoff

11. In Summer – Olaf

12. Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise) – Hans, Weselton, Townspeople

13. Let It Go – Elsa

ACT TWO

14. Hygge – Oaken, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf, Family & Friends

15. For the First Time in Forever (Reprise) – Elsa, Anna

16. Fixer Upper – Bulda, Pabbie, Olaf, Hidden Folk

17. Kristoff Lullaby – Kristoff

18. Monster – Elsa, Hans, Men

19. True Love – Anna

20. Colder by the Minute – Anna, Kristoff, Elsa, Hans, Townspeople

21. Finale / Let It Go – Company

(Bonus Track) 22. When Everything Falls Apart Outtake – Olaf, Kristoff, Anna