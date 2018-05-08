Children of a Lesser God revival to end Broadway run in May

It’s the end of the road for the Children of a Lesser God revival.

The revival, starring Joshua Jackson in his long-awaited Broadway debut, announced on Tuesday that it will give its final performance on May 27, shortening its initially scheduled run, EW can confirm.

Originally staged in 1980, the production featured Lauren Ridloff and Jackson in the Mark Medloff play about a romance between a hearing teacher and a deaf cleaning woman at a school for the deaf. The original show earned praise for its depiction of deaf life and even earned a Tony Award for Best New Play (and two for its leads), but the revival has failed to drum up audiences.

The production opened in early April, and will have run for 23 previews and 54 regular performances when it shutters earlier than planned. Despite earning a Tony nomination for Lauren Ridloff’s performance, the play has underperformed at the box office, making just 30 percent of its earning potential in sales last week.

EW gave the production a B, praising its two main performances from Ridloff and Jackson, but cautioning that the message of the play itself was lost.