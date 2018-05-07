Supergirl star Melissa Benoist to make Broadway debut in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

TV’s Supergirl is Broadway’s next Carole King.

Melissa Benoist will make her Broadway debut this summer in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, it was announced Monday.

Benoist, who plays Kara/Supergirl on The CW’s superhero series, previously showed off her musical chops on Glee. She’ll step into the role of Carole King beginning June 7, for a limited run through Aug. 4.

“The stage has always felt like home to me,” Benoist said in a statement, “and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night.”

Beautiful, which focuses on the early life and career of the famed singer-songwriter, opened on Broadway in 2014 and won a Tony Award for actress Jessie Mueller, who originated the role of Carole King.

The musical is now playing at New York’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.