Hamilton exhibition to launch in Chicago, head to other cities

There’s about to be yet another opportunity to be in room where it happens.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” is set to open this November 2018 in Chicago, it was revealed on Monday. The high-tech and interactive exhibition will give fans of the stage musical Hamilton (and the historical figure it’s based on) the opportunity to learn more about the life of the founding father —with a more factual basis than the show, due to input from history experts at both Yale and Harvard who are involved in its development.

“People want to learn more,” said Miranda in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “In the theater, I had to take a lot of liberties with history to get you out of there before 11 o’clock. Now we can have a theatrical experience with historical rigor.”

David Korins, who designed the set for the stage musical, will serve as creative director for the exhibition, while the musical’s producer Jeffrey Seller, its director Thomas Kail and Miranda himself, will also be involved in bringing the interactive experience to life.

Hamilton: The Exhibition

Based on the same general narrative arc as the stage show, the exhibit (which is narrated by Miranda) will take visitors through Hamilton’s life from his childhood in St. Croix to his life in New York and beyond to his political career, family life, and all the scandals and duels along the way. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a recreation of the infamous Weehawken, New Jersey dueling grounds, as well as diving into more academic elements, including an explanation of Hamilton’s policies. Physical artifacts will also be available and include replica letters and documents as well as a scale model of New York in 1773. For die-hard Broadway fans, there’ll also be music from the show.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” will open on Nov. 17 in a tent the size of a football field on Chicago’s Northerly Island, where it will stay for at least six months before moving on to other cities. Those of us still trying to get our hands on Hamilton tickets will be relieved to hear the exhibition’s admission will be much more affordable and expected to go for around $35 for adults and $25 for children.